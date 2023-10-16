U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class William Spears, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels facilities specialist holds a sample of liquid oxygen at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 17, 2023. Cryogenics, a section of the Fuels Management Flight, focuses on liquid oxygen, which in a gas form, is put into aircraft and used by pilots as breathable oxygen when at higher altitudes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 05:24 Photo ID: 8077062 VIRIN: 231017-F-SH233-1059 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 5.58 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cryogenics Airmen provide air for high altitude flying [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.