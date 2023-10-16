Cryogenics Airmen provide air for high altitude flying

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class William Spears, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels facilities specialist transfers liquid oxygen into a beaker at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 17, 2023. The cryogenics unit produces liquid oxygen and liquid nitrogen to provide breathable air for pilots at high altitudes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

