    Cryogenics Airmen provide air for high altitude flying [Image 5 of 9]

    Cryogenics Airmen provide air for high altitude flying

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class William Spears, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels facilities specialist transfers liquid oxygen into a beaker at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 17, 2023. The cryogenics unit produces liquid oxygen and liquid nitrogen to provide breathable air for pilots at high altitudes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
