A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II refuels from a KC-10 Extender assigned to 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 4, 2023. The KC-10 Extenders supported the U.S. fifth-generation fighter's deployment to the USCENTCOM AOR in the wake of increasingly unsafe and unprofessional behavior by Russian aircraft in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 03:47 Photo ID: 8077044 VIRIN: 230804-F-MJ351-3205 Resolution: 4488x2986 Size: 1.06 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-10s support Lightning operations [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.