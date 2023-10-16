Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-10s support Lightning operations [Image 7 of 11]

    KC-10s support Lightning operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II prepares to refuel from a KC-10 Extender assigned to 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 4, 2023. The KC-10 Extenders supported the U.S. fifth-generation fighter's deployment to the USCENTCOM AOR in the wake of increasingly unsafe and unprofessional behavior by Russian aircraft in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 03:48
    Photo ID: 8077042
    VIRIN: 230804-F-MJ351-3204
    Resolution: 4677x3112
    Size: 978.91 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10s support Lightning operations [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Refueling
    KC-10 Extender
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    908th EARS

