United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Command Sgt. Maj. William Fritzinger attended an Army Community Service event at Camp Casey Bowling Alley, Sep. 22., to help volunteer recruitment, recognize and appreciate the United Service Organization volunteers for their hard work and ACS hosted a bowling tournament with free bowling, food and drinks. Command Sgt. Maj. Fritzinger spoke about how the USO volunteers are doing an amazing job and how much their hard work is appreciated across Areas I and II. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Adam Fisher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 00:19 Photo ID: 8076874 VIRIN: 230922-A-QA044-1010 Resolution: 5024x3349 Size: 990.14 KB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACS Bowling Alley event [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Adam Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.