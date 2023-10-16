Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACS Bowling Alley event

    ACS Bowling Alley event

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Adam Fisher 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Command Sgt. Maj. William Fritzinger attended an Army Community Service event at Camp Casey Bowling Alley, Sep. 22., to help volunteer recruitment, recognize and appreciate the United Service Organization volunteers for their hard work and ACS hosted a bowling tournament with free bowling, food and drinks. Command Sgt. Maj. Fritzinger spoke about how the USO volunteers are doing an amazing job and how much their hard work is appreciated across Areas I and II. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Adam Fisher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    This work, ACS Bowling Alley event [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Adam Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

