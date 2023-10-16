231004-N-ZZ999-4001 TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Oct 04, 2023) Seabees, from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 and Marines from 7th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB) working side by side to place a 38 cubic yard concrete slab for the Camp Maintenance Facility. NMCB-3 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-3 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy Photo by Builder 3rd Class Andres Luz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 20:47 Photo ID: 8076757 VIRIN: 231004-N-ZZ999-4001 Resolution: 4032x2268 Size: 3.09 MB Location: TINIAN, MP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DET Tinian Concrete Pour (NMCB-3) [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.