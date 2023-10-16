Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DET Tinian Concrete Pour (NMCB-3) [Image 7 of 9]

    DET Tinian Concrete Pour (NMCB-3)

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Ingram 

    Commander Task Force 75

    231004-N-ZZ999-4006 TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Oct 04, 2023) Builder 3rd Class Andres Luz, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, bull floats the 38 cubic yard concrete slab for the Camp Maintenance Facility. NMCB-3 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-3 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy Photo by Builder 3rd Class Andres Luz)

    Seabees
    NECC
    NMCB-3
    CTF 75

