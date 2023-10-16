DET Tinian Concrete Pour (NMCB-3)

231003-N-ZZ999-2001 TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Oct 03, 2023) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Johnathon Jara Castro, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, operates the skid steer to add fill to roll curb formwork. NMCB-3 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-3 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy Photo by Engineering Aide Constructionman Phillip Herndon)

