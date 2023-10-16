DET Tinian Concrete Pour (NMCB-3)

231002-N-ZZ999-2001 TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Oct 02, 2023) Seabees, from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 work as a team to place the concrete slab for the Construction Mechanics in order to have more space to work with. NMCB-3 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-3 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy Photo by Builder 3rd Class Andres Luz)
