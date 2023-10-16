230930-N-ZZ999-1002 TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Sep 30, 2023) Engineering Aid 2nd Class Ashley Battle, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, ensures rebar is tied at proper dimensions on the Camp Maintenance Facility as DET Tinian’s Quality Control. NMCB-3 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-3 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy Photo by Builder 3rd Class Andres Luz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 20:47 Photo ID: 8076752 VIRIN: 230930-N-ZZ999-1002 Resolution: 4032x2268 Size: 2.74 MB Location: TINIAN, MP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DET Tinian Concrete Pour (NMCB-3) [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.