230930-N-ZZ999-1004 TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Sep 30, 2023) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 and Marines assigned to the 7th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB) are hard at work doing sand lay down with the road paver. NMCB-3 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-3 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy Photo by Engineering Aide Constructionman Phillip Herndon)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 20:47
|Photo ID:
|8076751
|VIRIN:
|230930-N-ZZ999-1004
|Resolution:
|1600x900
|Size:
|668.79 KB
|Location:
|TINIAN, MP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DET Tinian Concrete Pour (NMCB-3) [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT