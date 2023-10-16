Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DET Tinian Concrete Pour (NMCB-3) [Image 1 of 9]

    DET Tinian Concrete Pour (NMCB-3)

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Ingram 

    Commander Task Force 75

    230930-N-ZZ999-1001 TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Sep 30, 2023) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 and Marines assigned to the 7th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB) are receiving a brief on the functions and operations of the road paver. NMCB-3 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-3 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy Photo by Engineering Aide Constructionman Phillip Herndon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 20:47
    Photo ID: 8076750
    VIRIN: 230930-N-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 4032x2267
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: TINIAN, MP 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NECC
    NMCB-3
    CTF 75

