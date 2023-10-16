DET Tinian Concrete Pour (NMCB-3)

230930-N-ZZ999-1001 TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Sep 30, 2023) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 and Marines assigned to the 7th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB) are receiving a brief on the functions and operations of the road paver. NMCB-3 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-3 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy Photo by Engineering Aide Constructionman Phillip Herndon)

Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 Location: TINIAN, MP