    Enterprise Emergency Response Team, keeping team members connected [Image 4 of 4]

    Enterprise Emergency Response Team, keeping team members connected

    KIHEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Erin Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Sh’Gay Johnson, level 3 desktop support technician, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division measures ethernet cables at the Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Hawai‘i, Oct. 17.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Erin Jimenez)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    USACE
    Maui
    Kihei
    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires
    MauiWildfires23

