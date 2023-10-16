Sh’Gay Johnson, level 3 desktop support technician, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division measures ethernet cables at the Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Hawai‘i, Oct. 17.
(U.S. Army Photo by Erin Jimenez)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 20:34
|Photo ID:
|8076745
|VIRIN:
|231016-A-UH046-1003
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|KIHEI, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Enterprise Emergency Response Team, keeping team members connected
