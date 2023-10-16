The United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) hosted the Super Fall Festival on Oct. 13 with food, games, prizes, and fireworks. USAG Yongsan-Casey Commander Col. Loyd W. Brown gave his remarks during the opening ceremony welcoming service members and over 1,200 off-post guests to enjoy the special night. Dongducheon Mayor Park, Hyung Deok also gave his remarks emphasizing the importance of the 70th Anniversary of the ROK / U.S. Alliance. The guests participated in various activities such as face painting, cornhole, rock climbing, and eating contests. There was a Korean royal parade showcasing traditional Korean clothes (hanbok) and the culture of traditional Korean royal families. Kpop groups were also invited to perform famous Kpop songs and entertain the guests. The festival closed off with extraordinary fireworks lighting up the night sky of the installation. (U.S. Army photo by KATUSA Pfc. Kim, Yoonjae)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 20:22 Photo ID: 8076717 VIRIN: 231013-D-RV424-1826 Resolution: 4094x2729 Size: 970.1 KB Location: CAMP CASEY, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Yongsan-Casey hosts its Super Fall Festival [Image 16 of 16], by San Luciano Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.