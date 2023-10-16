Makin Island Chief Pinning

Newly pinned chief petty officers, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), sing “Anchors Aweigh” during a chief pinning ceremony Sept. 29, 2023, in San Diego. Makin Island advanced twenty-one Sailors to the rank of chief petty officer during the fiscal year 2024 advancement cycle. Makin Island is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Martinez)

