    Makin Island Chief Pinning

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Martinez 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Capt. Andria Slough, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), speaks during a chief pinning ceremony, Sept. 29, 2023, in San Diego. Makin Island advanced twenty-one Sailors to the rank of chief petty officer during the fiscal year 2024 advancement cycle. Makin Island is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Martinez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Chief Pinning [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Joshua Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

