    Bent promoted to captain

    LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Michael G. Bent, aide-de-camp to the adjutant general, is promoted to captain in a ceremony officiated by Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., The Adjutant General of the New Jersey National Guard, at the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Oct. 17, 2023. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

