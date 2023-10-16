U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist Mate 2nd Class Lindsey O’Conner, from Caro, Missouri, signals a MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), Oct. 14, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to provide the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability to maintain maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Nowak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 15:26 Photo ID: 8076236 VIRIN: 231014-N-PS818-1080 Resolution: 3667x6526 Size: 2.76 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Philippine Sea Flight Ops [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.