    MAGTFC, MCAGCC commanding general visits Marines during MTX 1-24 [Image 3 of 5]

    MAGTFC, MCAGCC commanding general visits Marines during MTX 1-24

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Thomas B. Savage, commanding general of Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, speaks with Marines from 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, during a training site tour for Mountain Exercise 1-24 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Oct. 11, 2023. Compared to more generalized training facilities, MCMWTC specializes in mountain warfare training, providing a unique and ideal opportunity to rehearse operations in a mountainous environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 15:47
    Photo ID: 8076235
    VIRIN: 231011-M-VB737-1018
    Resolution: 2788x4181
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    This work, MAGTFC, MCAGCC commanding general visits Marines during MTX 1-24 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Anna Higman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Commanding General
    Infantry
    LTA
    MTX
    JointForce
    Big Face

