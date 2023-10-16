U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Thomas B. Savage, commanding general of Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, speaks with Marines from 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, during a training site tour for Mountain Exercise 1-24 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Oct. 11, 2023. Compared to more generalized training facilities, MCMWTC specializes in mountain warfare training, providing a unique and ideal opportunity to rehearse operations in a mountainous environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 15:47 Photo ID: 8076235 VIRIN: 231011-M-VB737-1018 Resolution: 2788x4181 Size: 1.1 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MAGTFC, MCAGCC commanding general visits Marines during MTX 1-24 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Anna Higman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.