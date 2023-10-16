MAGTFC, MCAGCC commanding general visits Marines during MTX 1-24

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Thomas B. Savage, commanding general of Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, left, speaks with Staff Sgt. Jovanny Duran, a Las Vegas, Nevada native, mountain warfare instructor assistant team leader for Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, during a training site tour for Mountain Exercise 1-24 at MCMWTC, Bridgeport, California, Oct. 11, 2023. Compared to more generalized training facilities, MCMWTC specializes in mountain warfare training, providing a unique and ideal opportunity to rehearse operations in a mountainous environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman)

