    USS Philippine Flight Ops [Image 4 of 8]

    USS Philippine Flight Ops

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keith Nowak 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist Mate 1st Class Kyle Campbell, from Sumner, Louisiana, participates in flight operations aboard guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), Oct. 14, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to provide the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability to maintain maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Nowak)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 15:26
    Photo ID: 8076232
    VIRIN: 231014-N-PS818-1126
    Resolution: 6679x2357
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Philippine Flight Ops [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight ops
    Flight Suit
    USS Pilippine Sea

