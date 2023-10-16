Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HOISTEX [Image 4 of 4]

    HOISTEX

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Seaman Maxwell Orlosky 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 6 stands security while an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, conducts hoisting exercises on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 11, 2023. USS Gerald R. Ford is the Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, at direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Orlosky)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 14:03
    Photo ID: 8075982
    VIRIN: 231011-N-II168-1005
    Resolution: 5384x3589
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Sailors
    HSC-9
    EOD
    East Mediterranean Sea
    II168

