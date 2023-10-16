Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Disability Employment Opportunity Awareness Highlighted at USACE Buffalo District [Image 16 of 23]

    National Disability Employment Opportunity Awareness Highlighted at USACE Buffalo District

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Ryan Campbell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, marked National Disability Employment Opportunity Month by wearing the various colors representing disabilities, Buffalo, New York, Oct. 12, 2023. The month raises awareness for those with disabilities having an equal opportunity for employment and advancement, and steps that organizations can take to support those with disabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 14:03
    Photo ID: 8075973
    VIRIN: 231012-A-MC713-1043
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.59 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Disability Employment Opportunity Awareness Highlighted at USACE Buffalo District [Image 23 of 23], by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Disability Employment Opportunity Awareness Highlighted at USACE Buffalo District
    National Disability Employment Opportunity Awareness Highlighted at USACE Buffalo District
    National Disability Employment Opportunity Awareness Highlighted at USACE Buffalo District
    National Disability Employment Opportunity Awareness Highlighted at USACE Buffalo District
    National Disability Employment Opportunity Awareness Highlighted at USACE Buffalo District
    National Disability Employment Opportunity Awareness Highlighted at USACE Buffalo District
    National Disability Employment Opportunity Awareness Highlighted at USACE Buffalo District
    National Disability Employment Opportunity Awareness Highlighted at USACE Buffalo District
    National Disability Employment Opportunity Awareness Highlighted at USACE Buffalo District
    National Disability Employment Opportunity Awareness Highlighted at USACE Buffalo District
    National Disability Employment Opportunity Awareness Highlighted at USACE Buffalo District
    National Disability Employment Opportunity Awareness Highlighted at USACE Buffalo District
    National Disability Employment Opportunity Awareness Highlighted at USACE Buffalo District
    National Disability Employment Opportunity Awareness Highlighted at USACE Buffalo District
    National Disability Employment Opportunity Awareness Highlighted at USACE Buffalo District
    National Disability Employment Opportunity Awareness Highlighted at USACE Buffalo District
    National Disability Employment Opportunity Awareness Highlighted at USACE Buffalo District
    National Disability Employment Opportunity Awareness Highlighted at USACE Buffalo District
    National Disability Employment Opportunity Awareness Highlighted at USACE Buffalo District
    National Disability Employment Opportunity Awareness Highlighted at USACE Buffalo District
    National Disability Employment Opportunity Awareness Highlighted at USACE Buffalo District
    National Disability Employment Opportunity Awareness Highlighted at USACE Buffalo District
    National Disability Employment Opportunity Awareness Highlighted at USACE Buffalo District

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usace
    corps of engineers
    buffalo
    disability awareness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT