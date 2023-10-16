National Disability Employment Opportunity Awareness Highlighted at USACE Buffalo District

Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, marked National Disability Employment Opportunity Month by wearing the various colors representing disabilities, Buffalo, New York, Oct. 12, 2023. The month raises awareness for those with disabilities having an equal opportunity for employment and advancement, and steps that organizations can take to support those with disabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

