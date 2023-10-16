Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Busan, Republic of Korea

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Busan, Republic of Korea

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231016-N-SO660-1009 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Oct. 16, 2023) Sailors heave a mooring line on the fantail as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), prepares to depart Busan, Republic of Korea, following a routine port visit Oct. 16. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Busan, Republic of Korea [Image 4 of 4], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

