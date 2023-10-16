231016-N-SO660-1009 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Oct. 16, 2023) Sailors heave a mooring line on the fantail as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), prepares to depart Busan, Republic of Korea, following a routine port visit Oct. 16. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 12:36
|Photo ID:
|8075788
|VIRIN:
|231016-N-SO660-1009
|Resolution:
|4521x3009
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|BUSAN, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Busan, Republic of Korea [Image 4 of 4], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
