U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Kiecksee, 20th Medical Group emergency medical technician and Shaw Medic Rodeo team member, poses for a portrait at Shaw AFB, S.C., Oct. 11, 2023. The team were tested in ten humanitarian-based disaster response scenarios, plus an austere environment exercise where the team acted as a medical evacuation contingent escorted by Air Force Deployed Aircraft Ground Response Element teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 Location: SUMTER, SC, US Shaw airmen take home fourth place in Medic Rodeo competition [Image 4 of 4]