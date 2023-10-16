U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Kiecksee, 20th Medical Group emergency medical technician and Shaw Medic Rodeo team member, poses for a portrait at Shaw AFB, S.C., Oct. 11, 2023. The team were tested in ten humanitarian-based disaster response scenarios, plus an austere environment exercise where the team acted as a medical evacuation contingent escorted by Air Force Deployed Aircraft Ground Response Element teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
Shaw airmen take home fourth place in Medic Rodeo competition
