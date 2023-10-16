Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shaw airmen take home fourth place in Medic Rodeo competition [Image 4 of 4]

    Shaw airmen take home fourth place in Medic Rodeo competition

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Kiecksee, 20th Medical Group emergency medical technician and Shaw Medic Rodeo team member, poses for a portrait at Shaw AFB, S.C., Oct. 11, 2023. The team were tested in ten humanitarian-based disaster response scenarios, plus an austere environment exercise where the team acted as a medical evacuation contingent escorted by Air Force Deployed Aircraft Ground Response Element teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

    Shaw AFB
    medical group
    20th FW
    20th mdg
    medic rodeo

