U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anthony Zamora, 20th Medical Group Public Health technician and Shaw Medic Rodeo team member, poses for a portrait at Shaw AFB, S.C., Oct. 11, 2023. The competition allowed non-clinical Air Force professionals to apply their Tactical Combat Casualty Care training to simulated, war-time situations and learn from their clinical team members and the cadre evaluating them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
Shaw airmen take home fourth place in Medic Rodeo competition
