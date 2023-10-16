U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anthony Zamora, 20th Medical Group Public Health technician and Shaw Medic Rodeo team member, poses for a portrait at Shaw AFB, S.C., Oct. 11, 2023. The competition allowed non-clinical Air Force professionals to apply their Tactical Combat Casualty Care training to simulated, war-time situations and learn from their clinical team members and the cadre evaluating them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 12:34 Photo ID: 8075743 VIRIN: 231011-F-AM378-1012 Resolution: 4095x2925 Size: 811.82 KB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaw airmen take home fourth place in Medic Rodeo competition [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.