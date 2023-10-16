Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shaw airmen take home fourth place in Medic Rodeo competition [Image 2 of 4]

    Shaw airmen take home fourth place in Medic Rodeo competition

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rhannieboy Espiritu, 609th Attack Squadron independent duty medical technician and Shaw Medic Rodeo team leader, poses for a portrait at Shaw AFB, S.C., Oct. 11, 2023. Espiritu was the team leader for the 20th MDG team at the Medic Rodeo at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., where the team won fourth place in the annual Medic Rodeo competition at Cannon AFB, N.M., Aug. 21-25, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

