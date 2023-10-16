U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Eric Austin, 20th Medical Group practice manager and Shaw Air Force Base Medic Rodeo team member, poses for a portrait at Shaw AFB, S.C., Oct. 11, 2023. The Medic Rodeo originated as an Air Force Special Operations Command medic competition, eventually inviting service members from all wings to compete, to include both clinical and non-clinical service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 12:34 Photo ID: 8075741 VIRIN: 231011-F-AM378-1006 Resolution: 3256x2326 Size: 692.24 KB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaw airmen take home fourth place in Medic Rodeo competition [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.