231016-N-RQ159-1139 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Oct. 16, 2023) Airman Kristopher Harris, from New York, prepares to lower the ensign on the flight deck as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), departs Busan, Republic of Korea, following a routine port visit, Oct. 16. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 12:20
|Photo ID:
|8075733
|VIRIN:
|231016-N-RQ159-1139
|Resolution:
|1280x2086
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|BUSAN, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Busan, Republic of Korea [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
