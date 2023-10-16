Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Busan, Republic of Korea [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Busan, Republic of Korea

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    10.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231016-N-RQ159-1176 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Oct. 16, 2023) Republic of Korea Navy (ROK-N) Sailors bid farewell from the pier as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), departs Busan, Republic of Korea, following a routine port visit, Oct. 16. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

