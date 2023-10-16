231016-N-RQ159-1152 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Oct. 16, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Recruit Alden Buckles, right, from Needles, California, stands by while Airman Kristopher Harris, from New York, lowers the ensign on the flight deck as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), departs Busan, Republic of Korea, following a routine port visit, Oct. 16. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 12:20 Photo ID: 8075731 VIRIN: 231016-N-RQ159-1152 Resolution: 1769x2657 Size: 1.21 MB Location: BUSAN, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Busan, Republic of Korea [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.