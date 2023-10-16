231016-N-RQ159-1007 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Oct. 16, 2023) Sailors conduct maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, on the flight deck as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), departs Busan, Republic of Korea, following a routine port visit, Oct. 16. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

