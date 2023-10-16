U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Devon Gourdine, left, and Braden Gibson, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance craftsmen, paint a piece of an F-16 Viper in a corrosion room at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 2, 2023. The Airmen of the 49th EMS sheet metals shop utilize a variety of methods to ensure that the 49th Wing’s F-16 Vipers are provided with the proper materials and parts to keep the structural integrity of the jet intact. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 09:34 Photo ID: 8075402 VIRIN: 231005-F-IP012-1201 Resolution: 5053x3362 Size: 1.48 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th EMS sheet metals shop keeps Holloman’s F-16s mission ready [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.