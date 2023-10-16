49th EMS sheet metals shop keeps Holloman’s F-16s mission ready

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dermont Marshall, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance craftsman, paints an F-16 Viper part, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 2, 2023. The Airmen of the 49th EMS sheet metals shop utilize a variety of methods to ensure that the 49th Wing’s F-16 Vipers are provided with the proper materials and parts to keep the structural integrity of the jet intact. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

