    49th EMS sheet metals shop keeps Holloman’s F-16s mission ready [Image 7 of 8]

    49th EMS sheet metals shop keeps Holloman’s F-16s mission ready

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dermont Marshall, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance craftsman, paints an F-16 Viper part, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 2, 2023. The Airmen of the 49th EMS sheet metals shop utilize a variety of methods to ensure that the 49th Wing’s F-16 Vipers are provided with the proper materials and parts to keep the structural integrity of the jet intact. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 09:34
    Photo ID: 8075401
    VIRIN: 231005-F-IP012-1159
    Resolution: 5627x3744
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    F-16
    Holloman
    Corrosion
    Maintenance
    AETC
    49th Wing

