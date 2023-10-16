U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dermont Marshall, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance craftsman, paints an F-16 Viper part, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 2, 2023. The Airmen of the 49th EMS sheet metals shop utilize a variety of methods to ensure that the 49th Wing’s F-16 Vipers are provided with the proper materials and parts to keep the structural integrity of the jet intact. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 09:34
|Photo ID:
|8075401
|VIRIN:
|231005-F-IP012-1159
|Resolution:
|5627x3744
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th EMS sheet metals shop keeps Holloman’s F-16s mission ready [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
