    49th EMS sheet metals shop keeps Holloman’s F-16s mission ready [Image 6 of 8]

    49th EMS sheet metals shop keeps Holloman’s F-16s mission ready

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devyn Gourdine, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance craftsman, shapes and guides a piece of pipe at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 2, 2023. The sheet metals shop has the important task of providing repairs to any physical damage to an aircraft’s framework, ensuring that Team Holloman pilots are safe and secure when soaring through the sky. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    This work, 49th EMS sheet metals shop keeps Holloman’s F-16s mission ready [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

