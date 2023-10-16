49th EMS sheet metals shop keeps Holloman’s F-16s mission ready

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Fail, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, checks the filters of a corrosion bay at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 2, 2023. The sheet metals shop has the important task of providing repairs to any physical damage to an aircraft’s framework, ensuring that Team Holloman pilots are safe and secure when soaring through the sky. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

