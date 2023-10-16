49th EMS sheet metals shop keeps Holloman’s F-16s mission ready

U.S. Air Force Airman Brecken Smith, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, removes paint from a piece of aircraft metal at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 2, 2023. The corrosion shop is primarily responsible for ensuring that the structural parts of Holloman’s F-16 Vipers are properly painted, sanded and free of any corrosive damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 09:34
|Photo ID:
|8075398
|VIRIN:
|231002-F-IP012-1131
|Resolution:
|3645x2425
|Size:
|910.24 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
