U.S. Air Force Airman Brecken Smith, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, removes paint from a piece of aircraft metal at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 2, 2023. The corrosion shop is primarily responsible for ensuring that the structural parts of Holloman’s F-16 Vipers are properly painted, sanded and free of any corrosive damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

This work, 49th EMS sheet metals shop keeps Holloman's F-16s mission ready [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini