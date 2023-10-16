U.S. Air Force Airman Caleb Pridemore, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, prepares to sandblast a piece of metal at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 2, 2023. The sheet metals shop at Holloman is responsible for the inspection and care for the framework of all the F-16 Vipers on base, ensuring each one is in pristine condition to fly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 09:34 Photo ID: 8075396 VIRIN: 231002-F-IP012-1024 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.12 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th EMS sheet metals shop keeps Holloman’s F-16s mission ready [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.