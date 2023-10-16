Wolf Pack F-16s hone readiness

Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 35th Fighting Squadron taxi on the runway upon mission return at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2023. The F-16 is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft, used by the 35th and 80th FS at Kunsan to deliver airpower to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

