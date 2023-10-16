A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron takes off for routine operations at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2023. This F-16 features commemorative tail art celebrating 70 years of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 04:49 Photo ID: 8075063 VIRIN: 231016-F-YG789-5494 Resolution: 4774x3176 Size: 5.7 MB Location: KR Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack F-16s hone readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.