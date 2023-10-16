A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron takes off for routine operations at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2023. This F-16 features commemorative tail art celebrating 70 years of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 04:49
|Photo ID:
|8075063
|VIRIN:
|231016-F-YG789-5494
|Resolution:
|4774x3176
|Size:
|5.7 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack F-16s hone readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT