    Wolf Pack F-16s hone readiness [Image 4 of 5]

    Wolf Pack F-16s hone readiness

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron takes off for routine operations at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2023. This F-16 features commemorative tail art celebrating 70 years of the U.S.-ROK Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 04:49
    Photo ID: 8075063
    VIRIN: 231016-F-YG789-5494
    Resolution: 4774x3176
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack F-16s hone readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Pilot
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    35th FS
    80th FS
    INDOPACOM

