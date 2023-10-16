Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack F-16s hone readiness [Image 3 of 5]

    Wolf Pack F-16s hone readiness

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 80th Fighting Squadron taxis on the runway after completing a training mission at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2023. The 35th and 80th FS execute air combat operations in support of U.S. and ROK interests in the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

