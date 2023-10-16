Capt. Zachery Charlton, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, signals “Push it Up” while taxing on the runway after completing a training mission at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2023. The F-16 cockpit, and its bubble canopy, give the pilot unobstructed forward and upward vision as well as greatly improved perception over the side and to the rear in comparison to the aircraft’s predecessors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 04:49 Photo ID: 8075061 VIRIN: 231016-F-EZ422-1204 Resolution: 2026x1348 Size: 1.42 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack F-16s hone readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.