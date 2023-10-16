Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack F-16s hone readiness [Image 2 of 5]

    Wolf Pack F-16s hone readiness

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Zachery Charlton, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, signals “Push it Up” while taxing on the runway after completing a training mission at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2023. The F-16 cockpit, and its bubble canopy, give the pilot unobstructed forward and upward vision as well as greatly improved perception over the side and to the rear in comparison to the aircraft’s predecessors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 04:49
    Photo ID: 8075061
    VIRIN: 231016-F-EZ422-1204
    Resolution: 2026x1348
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: KR
    This work, Wolf Pack F-16s hone readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Pilot
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    35th FS
    80th FS
    INDOPACOM

