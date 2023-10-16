Wolf Pack F-16s hone readiness

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing perform aerial maneuvers before landing at Kunsan AB, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2023. In an air combat role, the F-16's maneuverability and combat radius exceed that of all fighter aircraft that pose a potential threat. It can locate targets in all weather conditions and detect low-flying aircraft in radar ground clutter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|10.16.2023
|10.17.2023 04:49
|8075060
|231016-F-DU706-1028
|5738x3818
|13.41 MB
|KR
|5
|0
