Wolf Pack F-16s hone readiness

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing perform aerial maneuvers before landing at Kunsan AB, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2023. In an air combat role, the F-16's maneuverability and combat radius exceed that of all fighter aircraft that pose a potential threat. It can locate targets in all weather conditions and detect low-flying aircraft in radar ground clutter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

