    Wolf Pack F-16s hone readiness [Image 1 of 5]

    Wolf Pack F-16s hone readiness

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing perform aerial maneuvers before landing at Kunsan AB, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2023. In an air combat role, the F-16's maneuverability and combat radius exceed that of all fighter aircraft that pose a potential threat. It can locate targets in all weather conditions and detect low-flying aircraft in radar ground clutter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 04:49
    Location: KR
    Wolf Pack F-16s hone readiness
    F-16
    Pilot
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    35th FS
    80th FS
    INDOPACOM

