A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepares to land at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 14, 2023. U.S. Air Forces in Europe routinely hosts and supports a variety of U.S. Air Force aircraft and units for training to support geographic combatant command objectives. Operating with a variety of aircraft and units in Europe aids in maintaining a ready and postured force prepared to respond to and support global operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 03:06
|Photo ID:
|8074978
|VIRIN:
|231014-F-NJ333-1126
|Resolution:
|4499x2993
|Size:
|6.29 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
