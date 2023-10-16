Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1 [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1

    UNITED KINGDOM

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepares to land at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 14, 2023. U.S. Air Forces in Europe routinely hosts and supports a variety of U.S. Air Force aircraft and units for training to support geographic combatant command objectives. Operating with a variety of aircraft and units in Europe aids in maintaining a ready and postured force prepared to respond to and support global operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)

    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    Dyess
    B-1B
    BTF
    BTF 24-1

