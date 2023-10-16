Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1 [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1

    UNITED KINGDOM

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Two B-1B Lancers assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron fly over RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 14, 2023.
    Our ability to quickly respond and assure Allies and Partners rests upon the fact that we are here, in Europe, forward and ready. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    RAF Fairford
    Dyess
    B-1B
    BTF
    BTF 24-1

