U.S. B-1B Lancers arrive in the UK for BTF 24-1

Two B-1B Lancers assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron fly over RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 14, 2023.

Our ability to quickly respond and assure Allies and Partners rests upon the fact that we are here, in Europe, forward and ready. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)

Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 Photo by SrA Ryan Hayman Location: GB