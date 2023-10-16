From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Hladik, 510th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew chief, and Senior Airman Kyle Schulze, 510th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, attach an inert AIM-9X to an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment timed competition at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct 13, 2023. The 510th FGS showcased the skills of multi-capable Airmen by loading a GBU-38 and an AIM-9X during the RAGE competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 02:57 Photo ID: 8074975 VIRIN: 231013-F-FG548-1170 Resolution: 5370x3580 Size: 2.03 MB Location: IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAGE: Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment competition [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.