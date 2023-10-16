RAGE: Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment competition

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle Schulze, 510th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, tightens a fin on an inert AIM-9X attached to an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment timed competition at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct 13, 2023. RAGE competitions showcase the wing’s lethal combat capabilities and demonstrate Agile Combat Employment effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

