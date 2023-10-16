RAGE: Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment competition

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Munitions Squadron build an inert bomb during a Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment timed competition at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 13, 2023. Two bomb build crews competed head-to-head to test their ability to communicate, coordinate and execute the mission under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023